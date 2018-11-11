Harry Shum Jr. and Wife Shelby Rabara Expecting First Child

Congrats are in order for Harry Shum Jr. and Shelby Rabara, who are expecting their first child!

The Shadowhunters star shared the happy news on his Instagram page on Sunday, posting a captionless pic with his hands on his wife's burgeoning baby bump. Rabara also posted more shots from the pair's sweet announcement on her own Insta page.

It will be the first child for the couple, who married in November 2015. And their baby is sure to be born with some dance skills! Shum Jr. showed off his dance moves throughout his six seasons on Glee -- and, most recently, in his Crazy Rich Asians cameo -- while Rabara, who voices Peridot on Cartoon Network's acclaimed series Steven Universe, is also a dancer and former Laker Girl.

On Wednesday, Rabara shared some other happy news, marking the couple's 12-year anniversary with a sweet selfie. "12 years with this guy and counting," she captioned the pic. "#wheredoestimego ❤️ you @harryshumjr."

