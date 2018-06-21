'Shadowhunters' Fans Are Raising Thousands for The Trevor Project Following Freeform Cancellation

The Shadowhunters fans are channeling their heartache into helping others.

Earlier this month, Freeform announced that its popular supernatural show -- based on the Cassandra Clare book series of the same name -- will conclude its epic journey with the second half of its third season.

Following the news of the series' cancellation, Shadowhunters fans have been feverishly trying to save the series from the TV grim reapers with a flurry of tweets in hopes that another network will pick up the fantasy drama for another season – but that's not all they're doing.

The fandom has launched a #SaveShadowhunters campaign that is also raising money for The Trevor Project, a non-profit organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to youths in the LGBTQ community. To date, the fans have raised more than $13,000.

According to the bio on the official #SaveShadowhunters fundraiser page for The Trevor Project, fans are choosing to channel their "passion and frustration" into this campaign as a way to "raise awareness and also showcase the generosity of the Shadowhunters fandom."

"Let's show off the power of our fandom to do good," the bio reads.

ET reached out to Freeform for a response to the Shadowhunters fandom's charity efforts, but the network declined to comment.

Freeform revealed in a press release that the remaining 12 episodes of the series will premiere in spring 2019 and will culminate in a two-episode series finale to "wrap up the tale of the Shadowhunters and Downworlders that fans have loved over the past three seasons."

"We are very proud of Shadowhunters, a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” the network said in a statement. “However, along with our partners at Constantin, we reached the very difficult decision not to renew the show for a fourth season. But, as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending."

While the fate of Shadowhunters' future remains to be seen, it's clear that hell hath no fury like a fandom scorned – and these fans are using their passion and power to make a positive impact.

