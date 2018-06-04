'Shadowhunters' Canceled at Freeform, Will End With Two-Part Series Finale

Shadowhunters is coming to an end.

Freeform announced on Monday that the supernatural show -- based on the Cassandra Clare book series of the same name -- will conclude its epic journey with the second half of its third season, to premiere in spring 2019. The remaining 12 episodes will culminate in a two-episode series finale to "wrap up the tale of the Shadowhunters and Downworlders that fans have loved over the past three seasons."

"We are very proud of Shadowhunters, a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” the network said in a statement. “However, along with our partners at Constantin, we reached the very difficult decision not to renew the show for a fourth season. But, as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending. The twelve episodes will air in spring of 2019. We want to thank our talented creators, producers, cast and crew along with our colleagues at Constantin for their hard work and dedication and to Cassie Clare for her incredible book series. We look forward to the final chapter of this breakthrough drama."

Last month's midseason finale saw major changes in store for the Shadowhunters, as Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) gave up his magical powers to save Jace (Dominic Sherwood) from Lilith (Anna Hopkins). ET's Leanne Aguilera recently spoke to Shum about what this means for the High Warlock of Brooklyn, as well as his beloved, Alec (Matthew Daddario).

“I mean, there's… [a] fight to the death, that's really what it comes down to,” the actor teased. “Not just for the people around them, but also for each other, which is a big part of -- especially Malec -- and I think what's great is finding out who's fighting for who. So that's going to be the tease.”

See more on the series in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

SHIPWORTHY: ‘Shadowhunters’ Star Harry Shum Jr. on Why Malec Is Totally ‘Shipworthy’ (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: 'Shadowhunters' Harry Shum Jr. Explains Magnus' Moving-In Hesitations & Plans Malec's Dream Date!

Comic-Con 2017: 'Shadowhunters' Cast Reveals Major Season Finale Shocker & a Malec Romance Update!

Related Gallery