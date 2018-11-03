Chris Stapleton Expecting Baby No. 5 With Wife Morgane

The Stapleton family is getting a little bit bigger!

Chris Stapleton announced that he and his wife, Morgane, are expecting their fifth child together during his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday. The couple welcomed babies No. 3 and 4 when Morgane gave birth to twin boys in April.

“I've got an announcement to make. Some of you may know that we have four children. We just had twins about seven months ago,” Chris said at the concert, in a video obtained by The Blast. “Now there’s four for us, but we’re gonna make it five!”

Morgane, who was playing tambourine on stage, then walked over to her husband as they celebrated the big news with the audience. ET has reached out to Chris' rep for comment.

In addition to twins Macon and Samuel, the pair are also parents to two older children, a boy and a girl. Morgane opened up about her and Chris' family while sharing the first photo of their baby boys in April.

"Thank you for all the love! We're so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family," the mother of four shared. "We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses & doctors at Centennial Women's & Children's Hospital in Nashville. At more than a month early, we had a week long stay in the NICU & the incredible people there kept our boys healthy & happy."

"Words cannot express our gratitude for you all & what you did for our family," she continued. "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!"

See more on Chris in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner Asks Chris Stapleton to 'Call Me' and His Wife Has the Best Response

Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Share First Pic of Newborn Twins

Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Welcome Twins on His Birthday, Reba McEntire Reveals During ACM Awards

Related Gallery