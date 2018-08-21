There’s mutual love between Kendall Jenner and the Stapleton family!

Over the weekend, the 22-year-old model and reality star attended Chris Stapleton’s Los Angeles concert, posting several Instagram Stories videos from the show.

In the clips from the 40-year-old country crooner's concert, she wrote: “I love you, Chris Stapleton,” adding, “Call me.”

On Monday, Stapleton’s wife, Morgane, took to Instagram to respond to Jenner’s posts.

“When @kendalljenner loves your husband and wants him to call her, but you also have strong love for said KarJenner…,” she jokingly quipped, captioning screengrabs of Jenner’s posts.

Morgane has nothing to worry about, though. Jenner is currently rumored to be dating NBA star Ben Simmons.

The pair recently vacationed together in Mexico with Kendall’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Last week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared a series of swimsuit photos from the trip to her Instagram account.

