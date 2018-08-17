Kendall Jenner's Shorts Are Perfect If You Hate Short Shorts

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Following her romantic getaway in Mexico with rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner traded in her swimsuits for her staple denim back in Los Angeles.

The supermodel was seen heading out of a cafe in an all-black ensemble of crewneck tee, sneakers and belted denim cutoffs. In lieu of the ubiquitous short shorts of summer, the 22-year-old brunette chose a longer version along the lines of a Bermuda style. The mom jean-like shape and lengthy silhouette is a great alternative to ultra-abbreviated designs that bare more thigh (and sometimes a hint of bum) if you're seeking more coverage.

It also gives off a cooler vibe than basic shorts for a result that's more elevated, trendy and complementary to dressier pieces like a button-down, statement blouse or sleek blazer.

GAMR/Backgrid

Shake up your denim lineup with a longline style from our selects ahead, offered in an array of washes and colors.

Gap

Gap High Rise Denim Bermuda Shorts with Frayed Hem $55 $22

ASOS

ASOS Design Denim Longline Short in Lilac $48 $29

Levi's

Levi’s Shaping Bermuda Plus Size $45 $30

Revolve

7 For All Mankind High Waist Bermuda Short $169 $110

Joe's

Joe’s The Finn $118

Hudson

Hudson Amelia Cut Off Knee Short $135

Shopbop

AGOLDE The 90’s Shorts $148

Good American

Good American The Bermuda $159

Shopbop

Tortoise Cooper Slouchy Bermuda Shorts $290

