Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate

Congrats are in order for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade!

The actress and NBA star added to their family on Wednesday, welcoming a baby girl via surrogate.

Union shared the happy news to her Instagram page on Thursday, posting sweet photos of the couple cradling their new bundle of joy, with lyrics from Bill Withers' song "Lovely Day."

"A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely day," Union captioned the sweet slideshow, which Wade also shared with the same caption. "Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance #skintoskin@dwyanewade ❤👑🥂."

The couple, who married in August 2014, are already parents to Wade's three sons from previous relationships: Zaire, 16, Zion, 11, and Xavier, 4.

Union has been candid about her struggles to conceive in the past, most recently, opening up about her battle with adenomyosis, a form of endometriosis, at the BlogHer conference in New York City in August.

“Towards the end of my fertility journey I finally got some answers,” she said at the event, according to Essence. “Everyone said, ‘You’re a career woman, you’ve prioritized your career, you waited too long and now you’re just too old to have a kid -- and that’s on you for wanting a career'...The reality is I actually have adenomyosis.”

“The gag is I had it in my early twenties,” she continued. “Instead of diagnosing me, [doctors] were like, ‘Oh you have periods that last nine or 10 days and you’re bleeding through overnight pads … perhaps there’s something more there. Every doctor I saw was like, ‘Let me put you on birth control.”

Union also shared her heartbreaking fertility battles in her memoir, We're Going to Need More Wine, which was released last fall.

"I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” she wrote in the book. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant -- I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle."

