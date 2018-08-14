Gabrielle Union Explains Her Fertility Struggles

Gabrielle Union is sharing new details about her fertility struggles.

After opening up about suffering at least eight miscarriages in her 2017 book, We’re Going to Need More Wine, the 45-year-old actress told a conference crowd in New York City that she has been diagnosed with adenomyosis, which could explain her health battles.

The condition is a form of endometriosis, and affects the uterus.

“Towards the end of my fertility journey I finally got some answers,” she said at the event, last week, according to Essence. “Everyone said, ‘You’re a career woman, you’ve prioritized your career, you waited too long and now you’re just too old to have a kid -- and that’s on you for wanting a career,’ she added. “The reality is I actually have adenomyosis.”

“The gag is I had it in my early twenties,” she continued. “Instead of diagnosing me, [doctors] were like, ‘Oh you have periods that last 9 or 10 days and you’re bleeding through overnight pads … perhaps there’s something more there. Every doctor I saw was like, ‘Let me put you on birth control.”

Union, who is married to basketballer Dwyane Wade, shared her heartbreaking fertility battles in her memoir, which was released in October.

"I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” she wrote in the book. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant -- I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle."

While she may not have fulfilled her pregnancy dreams yet, Union is a stepmom to Wade’s three children from previous relationships.

“I think for all caregivers, we do heroic stuff every day, we just don't get credit for it -- and especially moms, you know, they get celebrated one day out of the year, but they are moving heaven and earth for their kids, and I can't imagine, when your kids' lives are on the line, what a mom would do," she told ET in May while promoting her role as a single mom fighting to protect her children in the movie Breaking In.

