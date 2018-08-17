Let this be a lesson: Dwyane Wade’s wife is off limits.

The NBA star let that be known on Instagram, when his former Chicago Bulls teammate, Jimmy Butler, left a certain kind of comment on Gabrielle Union’s racy pool photo.

The 45-year-old actress posted a snap of herself stepping out of the pool in a black crop top and black-and-gold bikini bottoms from her Venice, Italy, vacation on Thursday. Butler couldn’t help but comment, “WELL DAMN!!” on the sexy pic, causing Wade to step in.

“MINE!” the Miami Heat shooting guard posted -- before taking his beef to Butler’s page.

On a video captioned, “The good, the bad, and the ugly” on Butler’s Instagram, Wade wrote, “Put well damn in caps on my wife photo again and you’re gonna see what the good, the bad and the ugly is like.”

“Well that escalated quickly. Point noted.. I’m still coming to the bbq tho,” Butler replied, adding a few crying laughing emojis.

Union, meanwhile, knows full well what she’s doing when showing off her body on Instagram. In a recent interview with ET, she admitted, "I train harder just for social media than I did for [the action scenes in Breaking In].”

As for how she gets in such incredible shape, it’s all about balance for the actress, who enjoys both pilates and drinking rose. Watch below.

