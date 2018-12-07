It’s been a long journey to motherhood for Gabrielle Union, and she’s not about to put her baby in harm’s way.

The 46-year-old mom posted a sweet video of herself kissing her infant daughter, Kaavia, on the mouth.

“Kissing Game. She’s got my [heart] on a string. @kaaviajames,” Union captioned the sweet Instagram clip.

The moment concerned many commenters who posted that it was unhygienic to kiss a newborn baby on the lips. Union responded to comments with an explanation captured by the account, Comments By Celebs.

"Hey guys, I appreciate all the concern about kisses on the mouth and labored breathing,” she wrote. "I am blessed enough to have a nurse here with us while at work. Kaav is healthy and I don’t even touch her without washing and sanitizing myself and everything and everyone that comes into contact with her.”

She went on to note that even her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey was closely monitored.

"No visits with sick folk and even all of Oprah’s crew got whooping cough vaccinations and current on all vaccinations to be in our home,” she explained. "If you think I waited this long and went thru all this to put my baby in harm’s way… you got another thing coming.”

Union opened up to Oprah in the interview, saying she never gave up on being a mother even after nine miscarriages.

“I’ve just always been of the mindset because people tell you, ‘You work hard, you do the right things, you’re a good person, it will happen for you, eventually,” she said.

For more, watch the clip below:

