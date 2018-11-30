Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's newborn baby is feeling the love!

Kaavia James Union Wade, who was born earlier this month, spent some quality time with her "auntie" Jessica Alba on Thursday, and the pictures are simply adorable.

Alba shared the sweet snaps via Instagram, writing, "I loved this cuddle sesh w baby @kaaviajames #thankfulthursday."

She also called the little one "a perfect, sweet angel baby," and offered to "babysit anytime."

The baby girl also received a cozy present from another one of her parents' famous pals, Taraji P. Henson -- a dress that's perfect for fall and winter:

This all comes after Union and Wade introduced Kaavia to Oprah last week during a shoot for an upcoming TV special in Miami, Florida.

Union, 46, and Wade, 36, welcomed their first child together via surrogate on Nov. 7. The NBA star also has three sons (Xavier, 5, Zion, 11, and Zaire, 16,) as well as a 17-year-old nephew, Dahveon, whom he has been raising.

ET recently caught up with fellow actress/mom Adrienne Houghton, who discussed some of the issues women face while trying to get pregnant. Union previously revealed in her memoir, We're Going to Need More Wine, that she "had eight or nine miscarriages" while trying to conceive.

Hear more in the video below:

Related Gallery