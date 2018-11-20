Never too young to become an Oprah Winfrey fan!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcomed the media mogul into their home for an upcoming TV special and were thrilled for their new baby girl, Kaavia James Union Wade, to meet the superstar.

The gorgeous family posed for sweet photos with Winfrey during the shoot, at their Miami, Florida, home, with Wade sharing a snap on Instagram on Tuesday.

“We wanna thank @oprah for coming into our home to discuss our new bundle of joy!” the 36-year-old basketballer captioned the pic.

The photo showed the tiny tot sporting a colorful African-inspired skirt by Ackee Tree Clothing and a white sweater, while her parents and Winfrey all rocked gray tops.

Union, 46, also shared a snap on her Instagram account, writing, “From the Bottle to the Bassinet ... No New Friends. Crew. Tight. 🤗👶🏾 So excited to share what we have been working on with @oprah & @kaaviajames💛Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby💛.”

However, the cutest post was on Kaavia’s account (yes, she has her own Instagram, with more than 164,000 followers!) and featured an adorable snap of Winfrey holding the newborn while Wade tended to her like a “stage dad.”

“Me, my new friend @oprah and my pops @dwyanewade on me like I'm Honey Boo Boo. #StageDad,” the caption read.

The interview will air on OWN on Dec. 8., one month and one day after little Kaavia (pronounced Kah-Vee-Uh) entered the world via a surrogate due to Union’s fertility struggles.

The actress devastatingly suffered eight miscarriages and was diagnosed with adenomyosis (a form of endometriosis affecting the uterus), which could explain her health battles.



Wade also has three sons (Xavier, 5, Zion, 11, and Zaire, 16,) as well as a 17-year-old nephew, Dahveon, whom he has been raising.

See more on the gorgeous family below.

