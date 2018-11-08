Everything Gabrielle Union Has Said About Fertility Struggles

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parents!

On Thursday, the couple announced that they have just welcomed a baby girl via surrogate. They shared the happy news with a number of sweet photos of themselves holding their newborn in the hospital.

"A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely day," Union captioned the images. "Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

However, like many women, becoming a mother wasn’t a simple matter for the 46-year-old actress. In the past, she has been very candid about her struggle to have children.

“I never wanted kids,” she told People in October of 2017 while promoting her book, We’re Going to Need More Wine. “Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I’d rather be than with them.”

In her book, she also broke down the shocking challenges of attempting to get pregnant.

"I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” she wrote. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant -- I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle."



Yet, in spite of it all, she “[remained] bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we’ve both dreamed of."

Then in August, Union revealed that she had been diagnosed with adenomyosis, a condition that is a form of endometriosis, which affects the uterus.

“Towards the end of my fertility journey I finally got some answers,” she explained at an event in New York City, according to Essence. “Everyone said, ‘You’re a career woman, you’ve prioritized your career, you waited too long and now you’re just too old to have a kid -- and that’s on you for wanting a career,’" she added. “The reality is I actually have adenomyosis.”

“The gag is I had it in my early twenties,” she added. “Instead of diagnosing me, [doctors] were like, ‘Oh, you have periods that last nine or 10 days and you’re bleeding through overnight pads … perhaps there’s something more there. Every doctor I saw was like, ‘Let me put you on birth control.'”

Clearly, the road to parenthood was riddled with loss and devastation for Union. But now, thankfully, Union has gotten her wish — to raise a daughter. Her daughter.

Get more breaking pregnancy news down below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate

Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Family Selfie With Boyfriend Matthew Koma and Baby Daughter

Ali Fedotowsky Shows Off Her Bare Post-Baby Stomach ‘Lumps and Bumps’ in Moving Post

Related Gallery