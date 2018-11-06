Hilary Duff is loving being a mom of two!

The 31-year-old actress, who welcomed Banks Violet Bair with boyfriend Matthew Koma last month, took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share an adorable family selfie.

In the pic, Duff is smiling for the camera as Koma -- who’s rocking pink hair in the photo -- holds their little girl on his chest.

“Happy Monday,” she captioned the shot.

This isn’t the first pic Duff has shared since welcoming baby Banks! The Younger actress gave fans their first peek at her newest addition -- she also shares a 6-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie -- with Banks’ birth announcement.

"This little bit has fully stolen our hearts!" Duff captioned a pic of the pair holding their new bundle of joy, huge smiles on both of their faces. "She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic ✨."

Koma shared the same snap, writing, “We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten."

Since then, Duff has shared a precious video of Banks hiccuping and a photo of her little girl sleeping on her chest.

Koma’s gotten in on the love too, sharing shots of Banks sleeping, hanging on his chest and crying in his arms.

