Hilary Duff Documents Her Disneyland Birthday While 9 Months Pregnant

By Rachel McRady‍
Hilary Duff
One last hurrah for Hilary! 

Hilary Duff celebrated her 31st birthday on Sunday, visiting Disneyland with her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, her 6-year-old son, Luca, and some pals. 

The Younger star is currently nine months pregnant, but that didn’t stop her from having a good time in the most magical place on earth. 

"Braved Disneyland for my bday,” Duff captioned a pic of herself in a gray T-shirt and ripped jeans, while rocking a pair of multicolored sequin Minnie Mouse ears. 

Those weren’t the only ears she sported for the fun day out in Anaheim, California. Duff also shared a selfie with Koma, while rocking pink-and-white polka dotted ears with a bow, writing, “Wore lots of ears.”

She later threw on a pink Gucci sweater with a print of Bambi on the front. Duff wasn’t the only one who dressed up for the big day out. 

Her son, Luca, sported a full Black Panther costume for his day at the park, showing off his claws. 

"Black Panther, what's up,” Duff captioned a pic of her son. 

In August, Duff joked on the Today show that Luca is “on the fence” about having a sibling, but added that she thinks “everything will be fine” once the baby arrives.

