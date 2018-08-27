Hilary Duff Jokes that Son Luca Is 'On the Fence' About Baby No. 2

Hilary Duff is so excited to welcome baby No. 2 into the family!

The 30-year-old actress, who is expecting her second child, a baby girl, was a guest on the Today show on Monday, where she gave fans an update on her pregnancy.

"You know what, everything is good," she exclaimed, when asked how "crazy" her household has been."I'm ready for school to start. I think like every other mom, I'm looking for a little more structure right now."

"In this late stage, you are tired of running around and stuff, but we are ready," she continued. "I'm so excited."

This is Duff's first child with boyfriend Matthew Koma. She also shares a son, 6-year-old Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Duff joked to Today that Luca is "on the fence" right now about becoming a big brother, but believes "everything will be fine" once the baby girl arrives.

Although Luca isn't entirely thrilled about now having to share all the attention, Duff's Younger co-stars couldn't be more excited for their pal!

ET spoke with a few of them in July, where they raved over what Duff is like as a mom. Watch below:

