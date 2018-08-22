Hilary Duff definitely has that pregnancy glow.

As the Younger star prepares to welcome her second child, she's keeping fans updated on her pregnancy journey. On Wednesday, the 30-year-old actress, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Matthew Koma later this year, took to her Instagram Story to share a new pic of her burgeoning baby bump.

In the sweet snap, a makeup-free Duff looks angelic in a white nightie as she cradles her belly with one hand and holds her phone in the other to take a mirror selfie. Duff, who is already mother to 6-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage, is expecting a girl.

Duff has been sharing how excited she is to add another bundle of joy to her family. Earlier this week, the former Disney Channel star shared a pic of Koma wrapping his arms around her while they were at the beach, explaining that, while she usually doesn’t like paparazzi photos, this one was special.

"I have to say it’s pretty weird to question whether you are being 'watched' or not and extremely invasive on a day to day basis," she captioned the Instagram shot. "However, sometime they get a shot that you wouldn’t have otherwise. And this one in particular popped up in my feed and made me smile."

Duff has also opened up about the ups and downs of pregnancy, but couldn't be happier to have been "picked" to be their baby girl's parents.

"Can’t help but imagine this little girl is growing and blooming in my belly like these roses that keep popping up at our house. Pregnancy is filled with so much emotion and some really tough long days but it sure is special," Duff wrote on her Instagram on Aug. 10. "Feeling lots of love today with every movement and kick to the bladder lol. Appreciate that this one picked Matt and I to be her mommy and daddy. We gunna crush it for you baby B. You also have the sweetest big* brother waiting to meet and love you❤️💖."

