Hilary Duff Gives Pregnancy Update While Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Hilary Duff is giving all mothers a major shout out.

The 30-year-old actress is getting real about being pregnant and the difficulties that come with it. In an Instagram photo posted on Wednesday, Duff shows off her bare burgeoning baby bump and gives fans an update on her second pregnancy.

"The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special," the Younger star began. "Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment."

"Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS! 🌈❤️💖🙌🏼✨ ," she concluded.

The former Lizzie McGuire leading lady is already mother to 6-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage to Mike Comri. She and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, are expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

Last month, Duff shared a cute video of her Mother's Day gender reveal party. During an interview with KIIS-FM’s On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the ex-Disney Channel star confessed to being "so nervous" about having another boy.

"I have a boy already -- which would have been great, and I’m obsessed with Luca -- but I just wanted one of each," she explained.

"It was funny that I cared so much," she said with a laugh. “My sister has girls and I feel like I’m really girly. But obviously, for the past six years, I’ve bought, like, monsters and trucks and planes. Luca is into all the boy stuff, so everything is blue and green. I was just ready for pink and purple stuff. I was so excited. It was really fun.”

ET caught up with Duff's Younger co-star, Sutton Foster, earlier this month, where she beamed about the actress' pregnancy and how she told the cast she was expecting.

"We all have kids, and we're all like, sharing cute videos of [them]… and she was like, 'Well, I have a video,' and she shows us a sonogram! And we're all like, 'What?!,'" Foster shared.

