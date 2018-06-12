Pregnant Hilary Duff Says She Was 'So Nervous' About Having Another Boy

Hilary Duff is beyond excited to be having a girl.

The 30-year-old Younger star is pregnant with her second child, her first with boyfriend Matthew Koma, and opened up about her feelings regarding having another boy.

“I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy,” Duff -- who has a 6-year-old son, Luca, with her ex Mike Comrie -- revealed on KIIS-FM’s On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday. “I have a boy already -- which would have been great, and I’m obsessed with Luca -- but I just wanted one of each.

"It was funny that I cared so much," she laughed. “My sister has girls and I feel like I’m really girly. But obviously for the past six years, I’ve bought, like, monsters and trucks and planes. Luca is into all the boy stuff, so everything is blue and green. I was just ready for pink and purple stuff. I was so excited. It was really fun.”

The former Disney star found out she was expecting a baby girl at her gender reveal party, which was held on Mother's Day.

"It was the most fun day. We had close family and friends over," she shared, adding that they ordered "these really cute confetti cannons on Etsy. They look like smoke, but it’s powder and some confetti and you twist them … It sounds so silly because it’s kind of childish, but it's so exciting.”

Meanwhile, on Monday's episode of the Late Late Show With James Corden, Duff shared her son's response when asked what his future sister should be named.

“We’re up for any kind of suggestions, but Luca thinks Cafont Croissant is, like, the coolest name,” Duff quipped. “When I just refer to it as ‘Cafont,’ and I’m like, ‘That would be so cool, nobody at school’s gonna be named Cafont,’ and he’s like, ‘Croissant. Cafont Croissant.’ It, like, goes together, there’s no separating the two.”

For more on Duff's pregnancy, watch the video below.

