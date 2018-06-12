Hilary Duff’s Son Luca Has Picked Out the Most Epic Name for His Future Sister

This is what dreams are made of!

Hilary Duff made her first public appearance on Monday’s Late Late Show with James Corden since announcing her pregnancy. She was quickly congratulated by the host, and when asked how her 6-year-old son, Luca, had taken the news, the Younger star recalled his unique response.

"The beginning was a little… he was surprised, and now he’s warming up to the idea," she said of her son that she shares with ex, Mike Comrie. "I think it’s a girl, but he told his friends at school the other day that he’s having a sister that’s part red-butt monkey, so we’ll see. We never know."

Regardless of the species of his future sibling, Luca has a pretty epic name for his baby sister.

“We’re up for any kind of suggestions, but Luca thinks Cafont Croissant is, like, the coolest name,” Duff quipped. “When I just refer it as ‘Cafont,’ and I’m like, ‘That would be so cool, nobody at school’s gonna be named Cafont,’ and he’s like, ‘Croissant. Cafont Croissant.’ It, like, goes together, there’s no separating the two.”

Host Corden was in favor of the bold name as he tried to convince the 30-year-old actress to name her little girl Cafont Croissant. “It’s pretty strong, right?” Duff asked the audience. “You guys are convincing me!”

Duff announced that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma were expecting a daughter last week in a sweet Instagram post. “Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!” she wrote.

