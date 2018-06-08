Hilary Duff Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Congrats are in order for Hilary Duff!

The Younger star is pregnant with her second child, a baby girl, she announced via Instagram on Friday.

"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!" the 30-year-old actress wrote.

This is Duff's first child with boyfriend Matthew Koma. She also shares a 6-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Koma shared the same picture to his own Instagram page, gushing over Duff in his caption.

"We made a baby girl!" he marveled. "She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."

The exciting news comes just three days after Duff's older sister, 33-year-old Haylie, welcomed her second child, baby girl Lulu Gray, with fiancé Matt Rosenberg.

"Beautiful LuLu welcome sweet girl 💖" the pregnant actress wrote, accompanied with a pic of the newborn. "My new niece has arrived! @haylieduff she’s perfection."

