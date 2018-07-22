Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump Alongside Boyfriend Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is baby bumpin'.

The Younger star took to Instagram on Friday to share a new selfie of her burgeoning belly, six weeks after announcing she's expecting her second child. Duff is pregnant with a baby girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma. She's also mom to 6-year-old son Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Duff, wearing a skin-tight blush dress and a denim shirt, flaunts her new curves in the snap she posted on Friday, as Koma attempts to show off his own belly against hers in an elevator. The actress, however, remains unimpressed.

"I win," she captioned the photo.

I win. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 20, 2018 at 8:26pm PDT

Duff has been referring to her bump as "BabyB" on social media -- but she recently revealed that Luca has another name in mind for his little sister.

“We’re up for any kind of suggestions, but Luca thinks Cafont Croissant is, like, the coolest name,” Duff said during her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden last month.

“When I just refer it as ‘Cafont,’ and I’m like, ‘That would be so cool, nobody at school’s gonna be named Cafont,’ and he’s like, ‘Croissant. Cafont Croissant.’ It, like, goes together, there’s no separating the two,'" she hilariously explained.

