Pregnant Hilary Duff Shares Cute Video From Her Mother's Day Gender Reveal Party

Hilary Duff really can't wait to meet her baby girl!

The 30-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet video from her gender reveal party. Duff shared with fans on June 8 that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma were expecting a daughter -- but revealed on Instagram that she found out she was having a girl on Mother's Day.

"A few months ago we had one of the most exciting Mother’s Day! Filled with amazing friends, family, mothers, and neighbors❤️ It was such a fun surprise! " she wrote alongside a short video of the group blasting pink confetti. "I can’t think of any other way to find out what was cooking in my belly than this..... the anticipation was brutal but the pay off was huge! I basically jumped 3 feet off the ground lol 💖 #hurryuplittlegirlwewanttomeetyou."

Duff opened up about her gender reveal party during a recent interview on KIIS-FM’s On Air With Ryan Seacrest, calling it "the most fun day." The Younger star -- who shares 6-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie -- also confessed that she was "so nervous" she might have another boy.

"I have a boy already -- which would have been great, and I’m obsessed with Luca -- but I just wanted one of each," she explained.

"It was funny that I cared so much," she said with a laugh. “My sister has girls and I feel like I’m really girly. But obviously for the past six years, I’ve bought, like, monsters and trucks and planes. Luca is into all the boy stuff, so everything is blue and green. I was just ready for pink and purple stuff. I was so excited. It was really fun.”

