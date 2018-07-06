Hilary Duff's Son Luca Accidentally Gave Her a Black Eye: Pic

No one ever said being a mom was glamorous!

Hilary Duff proved that the hard way on Thursday when she shared a selfie of a black eye she got from her 6-year-old son, Luca.

“Lukie gave me a pretty sweet black eye for the fourth!” she captioned the pic on Instagram Stories. “It was an accident but sure hurt like a muther.”

The Younger star later shared a cute video with her cranky little boy, who didn’t seem to appreciate his summer school assignment.

“Do you love journalling in the summer time?” Duff asked Luca in the clip. The grumpy kiddo shrugged when she repeated the question, prompting the mom to add, “I’ll tell you right now, he does not.”

Despite the black eye and having to force Luca to get his schoolwork done, Duff seemed to have a pretty sweet Fourth of July. The 30-year-old pregnant actress shared a precious pic of her kissing boyfriend Matthew Koma while sporting a black bikini along with a red, white and blue lei around her neck.

Duff’s growing baby bump was on perfect display in the shot. Duff recently revealed that she and Koma are expecting a baby girl later this year.

