Hilary Duff's Son Dresses Up Like John Cena for Celeb Day at Camp -- See the Super Cute Pics!

Hilary Duff’s son is a huge John Cena fan!

The 30-year-old actress showed off 6-year-old Luca’s love for the pro wrestler on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

“@johncena it was celeb day at camp.. I told Luca he should go as me 😂 buuuuut he chose you,” the Younger star captioned a pic of a shirtless Cena holding a championship belt.

Duff followed that with a pic of Luca completely decked out. Rocking a red hat, white muscle tank and red and blue sweatbands, the actress' little boy looked ready to step in the ring. Luca — whom Duff shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie — also sported a wrestling belt in the pic; one that, Duff revealed, was gifted to him by Ellen DeGeneres!

In the last shot Duff gave fans a closer look at Luca’s impressive costume. “#homemademuscletank #8pack,” the former Lizzie McGuire star captioned the photo of Luca posing for the camera.

Just last month Duff announced that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma are expecting their first child together, a girl.

The gender — which Duff found out at a Mother’s Day reveal bash in May — was a relief for the actress.

“I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy,” Duff revealed on KIIS-FM’s On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “My sister has girls and I feel like I’m really girly. But obviously for the past six years, I’ve bought, like, monsters and trucks and planes. Luca is into all the boy stuff, so everything is blue and green. I was just ready for pink and purple stuff. I was so excited. It was really fun.”

During an appearance on The Late Late Showin June, Duff shared that while Luca told his friends that “he’s having a sister that’s part red-butt monkey,” her first born has already picked out a name for his new sibling.

“Luca thinks Cafont Croissant is, like, the coolest name,” Duff announced. “When I just refer it as ‘Cafont,’ and I’m like, ‘That would be so cool, nobody at school’s gonna be named Cafont,’ and he’s like, ‘Croissant. Cafont Croissant.’ It, like, goes together, there’s no separating the two.”

See more on Duff’s ever-expanding family in the video below.

