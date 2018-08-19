The time is ticking for Liza to come clean on Younger.

On Tuesday's episode, titled "Fraudlein," Liza's (Sutton Foster) age-old secret becomes increasingly difficult to hide -- especially during an international work trip to Frankfurt, Germany, where the Empirical gang attend the world's biggest book fair.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Liza nearly slips up about her real 40-something age during a girls' night out with Millennial colleague Kelsey (Hilary Duff), and boss Diana (Miriam Shor), who is one of the remaining people still in the dark about Liza's true identity. Hoppla! (That's German for "oops"!)

"I can't believe I'm here! Besides Ireland last year, I've only been to Europe once and that was 20 years ago for my honey--," Liza says, stopping herself before the damage is done. "--suckle... honeysuckle birthday. You know, the thing that where every birthday is a flower? So seven is honeysuckle, eight is daisy and 10 is... tiger lily!" Watch ET's exclusive clip above to see how Liza gets herself out of this one.

ET was with the cast earlier this year, where they reacted to the bombshell season five premiere moment, in which Charles finally learned that Liza had been fibbing about being in her 20s.

"We were like, 'Oh... OK. Here we go,'" Foster told ET. "I think it's an important thing for Charles to find out. For me, it's like, 'OK, let's get that out of the way,' as opposed to, 'Let's get them together and then, ohhh he finds out and then it's like, 'Ugh.' Right now, he knows the truth and it makes things even more complicated because she's still there at [Millennial]."

"At the end of the premiere, it is something that seems so impossible that it's very human to not admit the full implications of this tectonic shift, to not admit the full implications of what he's learned," Peter Hermann told ET of Charles' reaction to Liza's secret. "There is so much happening in his brain at that moment. It is anger, betrayal, deep puzzlement, the possibility that [Edward] L.L. Moore is absolutely wrong. We watch this character look back at the life that he has had with this woman and he has to re-edit everything. Rethink everything."

