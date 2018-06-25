'Younger' Sneak Peek: Is Liza Moving on From Charles? (Exclusive)

Is Liza moving on from Charles?

On Tuesday's Younger, Liza (Sutton Foster) takes a chance on a young, charming journalist, Don (guest star Christian Borle), both professionally and personally, in the aftermath of Charles (Peter Hermann) confronting her about keeping her real age secret this entire time.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the episode, Liza meets Don at a party and the two hit it off immediately, so much so that he asks her out on a date to another industry bash. Liza tries to let him down easy, even suggesting Diana (Miriam Shor) as a suitable option, but he's not interested.

"Looks like her dance card's full, so... is it a date?" Don asks.

"Uh, I'm not really dating right now," Liza says in response. "Long story."

"Don't think of it as dating, it's... plus one-ing," Don says flirtatiously.

Making matters slightly more awkward? Charles sees their meet-cute and Don's subsequent stashing of the free pastries. Is there any way for Charles and Liza to reconcile? Watch the exclusive clip above to see it all play out.

ET was with the cast earlier this year, where they reacted to the bombshell season five premiere moment, in which Charles finally learned that Liza had been fibbing about being in her 20s.

"We were like, 'Oh... OK. Here we go,'" Foster told ET. "I think it's an important thing for Charles to find out. For me, it's like, 'OK, let's get that out of the way,' as opposed to, 'Let's get them together and then, ohhh he finds out and then it's like, 'Ugh.' Right now, he knows the truth and it makes things even more complicated because she's still there at [Millennial]."

"At the end of the premiere, it is something that seems so impossible that it's very human to not admit the full implications of this tectonic shift, to not admit the full implications of what he's learned," Hermann told ET of Charles' reaction to Liza's secret. "There is so much happening in his brain at that moment. It is anger, betrayal, deep puzzlement, the possibility that [Edward] L.L. Moore is absolutely wrong. We watch this character look back at the life that he has had with this woman and he has to re-edit everything. Rethink everything."

Younger airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TV Land.

