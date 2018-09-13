Is Hilary Duff taking her romance with Matthew Koma to the next level?

The 30-year-old actress, who is pregnant with their first child together, sparked rumors that the two may be engaged on Wednesday when she posted a selfie of herself rocking a ring on that finger.

In the pic, Duff looks as happy as ever, holding her hand to her face while showing off a gold diamond starburst ring from Fox & Bond.

"This vintagey looking sparkly number from @foxandbond has me smiling today," the Younger star captioned the pic.

Interestingly enough, the ring is listed under the "engagement" category on the jewelry brand's official website, retailing for $875.

Fans and friends of Duff's were quick to comment, including her sister, Haylie, who wrote, "Ummm, I thought this was something else."

"Hahah! Me too," added Duff's Younger co-star, Debi Mazar.

Engaged or not, it's certainly been an exciting year for the former Disney star, who announced in June that she and Koma were expecting a baby girl. She also shares 6-year-old son Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

