Ali Fedotowsky is proud of her post-baby body!

The 34-year-old former Bachelorette took to Instagram on Monday to share a candid post about how her body has changed after welcoming two children.

She opened up about the importance of acceptance and self love, writing, “Self love is a difficult thing to fully embrace. When I look at myself in the mirror I can’t help but notice that my hips are wider than they used to be, my wrinkles are deeper than when I was in my 20s, and my stomach has lumps and bumps that didn’t used to be there.”

But Fedotowsky also noted that her body looks the way it does for a very important reason.

“I try to remember that my hips are wider because they give birth to two beautiful children,” she continued. “My wrinkles are deeper because I’ve spent countless sleepless nights making sure my kiddos are cared for, fed, and loved. And my belly is extra squishy because it spent 18 months making sure two sweet little babies had a place to call home.”

In the photo, the former reality star is wearing a pink lace bra and black leggings, showing off her bare stomach as she looks down at her body lovingly. She concluded the post, writing, “Sometimes what we see as ‘flaws’ on the outside, are actually what make us stunningly beautiful on the inside.”

Fedotowsky, who is mom to 2-year-old daughter Molly and 6-month-old son Riley, also took to Instagram Stories to thank her followers after receiving some positive feedback from her post.

"It’s crazy how down we can get on ourselves and how much we can judge ourselves and all these things,” she said. "I started looking at all of my flaws and realizing that most of my flaws are what gave me my beautiful family and I’m grateful for them.”

