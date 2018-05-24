Ali Fedotowsky Welcomes Second Child With Husband Kevin Manno

Congrats are in order for Ali Fedotowsky!

The former Bachelorette star and her husband, Kevin Manno, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Thursday, Fedotowsky announced on Instagram.

"Our sweet boy has arrived! Born 5/24, 12:57am at 21.5 inches and weighing 8lbs 11oz," Fedotowsky wrote. "We are so grateful and bursting with love!"

Ahead of the baby's arrival, Fedotowsky took to Instagram on Tuesday to let her fans know she was a day away from welcoming the newest member to her family.

"This is so surreal to say but tomorrow we meet our son," she captioned an adorable family pic, featuring her husband, their dog, Owen, and 1-year-old daughter, Molly. "Molly and Owen are crying tears of joy 😂 Today is all about family and enjoying our last moments as a family of 3 (plus poochie!) before our world is changed once again forever ❤️"

She also dedicated a separate post to her "sweet girl" Molly, whom she says "changed me forever."

"As our days with her as our only baby come to an end, it took everything in me to fight back the tears so I could see enough to type out an open letter to her," Fedotowsky shared.

Back in January, ET spoke with Fedotowsky and Manno on the red carpet at the Hallmark TCAs, where they opened up about how Molly was feeling about becoming a big sister.

"We told her with books," Manno revealed. "When Ali told me [she was pregnant], she told Molly, and she had these books and stuff, like, 'I'm gonna be a big sister,' and that's how she told me. We got her a little baby, too. To, like, carry around and give milk to, but she doesn't."

"She doesn't get it," Fedotowsky added. "There's a baby in Mommy's belly and, you know, sometimes she'll say, 'baby,' and she'll point [at my belly], but she doesn't understand it. I don't even know if she'll get it when the baby actually comes, but hopefully... it's not going anywhere, so!"

At the time, Fedotowsky also revealed her original due date.

"May 30, to be exact, but the doctors are already saying we think it's going to be a little bit earlier than that," she said. "This time, we're just having a really hard time [picking out a name]. It might be one of those situations where we have the baby and we're tweeting, 'What do we name this baby? Help us!'"

Hear more on Fedotowsky's pregnancy journey in the video below.

