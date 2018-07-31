Ali Fedotowsky Says She and Her Husband Haven't Slept in the Same Bed Since Welcoming Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)

Ali Fedotowsky is getting real about the challenging parts of motherhood.

The 33-year-old former Bachelorette opened up to ET's Katie Krause about marriage, parenting and body image at Hallmark's Summer TCA last week. Fedotowsky and her husband, Kevin Manno, welcomed baby boy Riley back in May. The couple also shares a 2-year-old daughter, Molly.

"My husband and I have not slept in the same bed in two months," Fedotowsky, who is part of Hallmark's Home & Family, revealed. "He does a morning radio show really early and I need him to get a good sleep. Even on weekends, when he's not doing the show, I need him to get a good sleep, so he can wake up with Molly, so I can get a few extra hours of sleep."

When Manno gets home from work around noon, he takes over parenting duties, which allows the reality star to focus on her blog and other business endeavors.

"It's a lot. Our relationship suffers. I'd love to say, 'Oh yeah, me and my husband are passionately making out on the side with our two kids,' but I'm not even sure I've made out with my husband in a really long time," Fedotowsky said. "We love each other so much. We know that this is a time where the kids are coming first and we are going to have to eventually put our relationship first. And we will, but we're in the thick of it [now]. We have a 2-year-old and a 2-month-old. We are just all kids right now. Eventually we're going to make out passionately and have an amazing time, but it's just hard right now."

Though they have the sleeping arrangement somewhat worked out, it doesn't mean the parents are actually getting a lot of shut eye.

"When Riley sleeps... my 2-year-old Molly wants my attention. It is so hard, but it is awesome," Fedotowsky said. "It's a weird balance because I don't want to be like, 'OMG, being a mom is so hard, blah blah blah,' but I also don't want to be like, 'Being a mom is great! Motherhood is pure bliss!' It's a juggling act for sure and I wish someone told me how much harder two was because maybe I would have waited a little longer."

Fedotowsky has also been open about her post-pregnancy body. In an Instagram post earlier this month, she shared pics that showcased her scars, loose skin and lingering tummy in order to help women accept their bodies.

"One day I was taking pictures in this swimwear line and I was looking at the photos after... and I was like, 'That's not what I look like... that's not what I want to show because that's not what I look like.' When I look in the mirror that's not what I see," she said. "And so... I was like, all right, this is my stomach... I thought it was important to show, but... I had no idea how many women needed to see that. I was blown away by the response of woman... I wasn't expecting the response. It's just so cool to see how many women that post inspired to love themselves more and accept themselves more."

Though she was initially hesitant to share the post, her husband helped to give her the courage to go through with it.

"I never would have been able to post that if my husband, Kevin, wasn't so amazing. Because at the end of the day, the only person I care about who looks at my body is him. He's who I want to look at my body and love my body, besides myself," Fedotowsky said. "He loves me and was so all about it, and thought it was awesome I was doing it, and made me feel confident. I never would have been able to do that if it wasn't for him."

