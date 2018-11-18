Gabrielle Union is here to ensure you get her daughter’s name right!

On Saturday, the Breaking In star shared a heartwarming new selfie featuring herself with her and husband Dwyane Wade's newborn, Kaavia. In the image, she offers the camera a big smile while cradling her tiny baby.

“Just greazzzy and happy,” she captioned the image. “That is all. @kaaviajames pronounced Kah-Vee-Uh James.”

Clearly there's been some debate surrounding her name. She went on add that Baby Kaavia goes by a lot of other names too.

“She has 102 nicknames including but not limited to Kaav, Kaavi, Kaavi Baby, Kaavi J, Jamie, KJ, Nugget, Nug, Pooters,” she wrote. “We wanted to include my family in her name so the "James" is from my uncle James Francis Glass who is also my godfather. Union is her middle name. I've waited this long so fo sho I was gonna get in there.”

The newly created Instagram account for their baby already has over 130,000 followers! The 46-year-old actress also shared a new image on the account on Saturday featuring the entire family getting CPR trained in order to make sure the new addition is safe and sound at all times!

“I love my family,” she captioned the photo. “All this for little ol me. CPR!”

On Nov. 15, a week after welcoming their child via surrogate, Wade revealed the baby’s name by posting a photo of some new sweet shoulder tattoos.

“#TBT Goes back to that one night in China when I decided to get my daughters name tattooed on me,” he captioned the post. “Kaavia James Union Wade!”

