Jessica Chastain is a mom!

The 41-year-old actress and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, secretly welcomed their first child together, according to multiple reports.

The couple are now parents to a baby girl named Giulietta Passi Chastain, who was born via surrogate, according to Page Six, who was first to report the news. The outlet says that the Molly's Game star and the fashion executive's daughter is about four months old. ET has reached out to Chastain's rep for comment.

Rumors of Chastain having a new bundle of joy first surfaced in October when she was spotted on the set of her movie, Eve, in Boston pushing a baby stroller. Passi de Preposulo was later photographed carrying a car seat into a hotel with his wife and her assistant.

Chastain has always kept her personal life private. She and Passi de Preposulo began dating in 2012 and got married in June 2017 at his family's estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi, in Treviso, Italy.

