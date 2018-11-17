Will Smith still has a lot of love for Sheree Zampino.

The actor wished his ex-wife a happy birthday on Instagram on Friday, calling her the "best baby mama ever" in a throwback photo where the two are holding their son Trey.

"Happy Bday, @shereezampino.#BestBabyMamaEver! :-) I Love You, Ree-Ree," the Suicide Squad star wrote alongside the sweet snap.

Zampino replied to Smith's post, thanking him for the birthday wish, as well as calling out Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, for being "understanding" and "secure."

"Awwwwwwwww…thank you baby daddy!!!!! I love you back! And thank you @treysmith0011 for beng the reason we came together. And to @jadapinkettsmith for being an understanding, secure, and absolutely AMAZING wife, mother, Bonus-mom, and co-parenting partner!"

Instagram

Meanwhile, Chris Rock also took notice of Smith's post and wrote, "Wow. You have a very understanding wife."

Pinkett Smith, on her end, also posted a laughing photo of herself and Zampino, leaving the following note: "Happy Birthday @shereezampino! Whew Chile! It’s been a hell of a journey between us and I’m grateful! You have been the provider of many ego deaths and profound lessons. And through it all, I’m so happy we’ve found space to laugh together, cry together and share joy together within our blended family. You’ve been a gift. I’m wishing you the world ❤️."

