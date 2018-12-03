Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are opening up about their unique path to parenthood.

In a sneak peek clip from a new primetime special, titled Oprah at Home With Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby, the lovebirds get candid about welcoming their first child together, baby girl Kaavia James, during a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"I'm already getting choked up," says Union, who previously revealed in her memoir, We’re Going to Need More Wine, that she suffered "eight or nine miscarriages" before welcoming Kaavia via surrogate earlier this month.

The interview will highlight the couple's fertility struggles, as well as the backlash they faced on social media. "Everyone started to talk about, why is she acting like she just had a baby?" the NBA star explains, referring to the cyberbullies who called them out for having a surrogate mother.

Watch the full teaser clip below:

Union has been candid about her struggles to conceive in the past, most recently opening up about her battle with adenomyosis, a form of endometriosis, at the BlogHer conference in New York City in August.

"Towards the end of my fertility journey I finally got some answers," she said at the time. "Everyone said, 'You're a career woman, you've prioritized your career, you waited too long and now you're just too old to have a kid -- and that's on you for wanting a career' ...The reality is I actually have adenomyosis."

"The gag is I had it in my early twenties," she continued. "Instead of diagnosing me, [doctors] were like, 'Oh, you have periods that last nine or 10 days and you're bleeding through overnight pads … perhaps there's something more there. Every doctor I saw was like, 'Let me put you on birth control.'"

In addition to Kaavia, Wade also has three sons (Xavier, 5, Zion, 11, and Zaire, 16,) as well as a 17-year-old nephew, Dahveon, whom he has been raising.

Oprah at Home With Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Alba Has a Cute 'Cuddle Sesh' With Gabrielle Union's Baby

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Meets Her ‘New Friend’ Oprah

Gabrielle Union Explains How to Pronounce Daughter’s Name

Related Gallery