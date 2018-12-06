Gabrielle Union doesn’t know the meaning of the word “quit”!



The 46-year-old actress and her husband, Dwyane Wade, recently sat down for an interview with none other than Oprah Winfrey to discuss the arrival of her first child, daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, via surrogate and the long, painful road to motherhood.

The media mogul asked Union if she ever considered giving up on being a mother after going through nine excruciating miscarriages. The actress said “No,” adding that, like many things in her life, the arrival of their daughter is a testament to her determination.



“I’m one of those people that, I failed at all kinds of things, repeatedly,” she said. “I’ve just always been of the mindset because people tell you, ‘You work hard, you do the rights things, you’re a good person, it will happen for you, eventually.'"



“I could not let go of this idea of… creating this life within me,” she added. “That I could feel. That tied me to [Wade]. That he could be a part of. That the world could be a part of it.”

During the chat, Wade opened up about the negativity they received after Union appeared in a hospital gown and lying in a hospital bed in her first photos with her daughter, having not physically given birth to Kaavia. It turns out the gown helped them quickly facilitate skin-to-skin bonding after she was born.



“For me, the most hurtful thing was once we had our baby and everybody started talking about, ‘Why is she in the bed holding the baby? Why she got a gown on? Why is she acting like she just had a baby?’” he explained, via People. “Once again, people are uneducated on the process and why we decided to go skin-to-skin as soon as our baby came out.”



“I’m already getting choked up,” Union added. “It’s still hard to let go.”



The couple’s baby girl arrived on Nov. 8 and Union broke the exciting news along with the aforementioned hospital photos.



"A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely day," Union captioned the touching photos. "Welcome to the party sweet girl!"

