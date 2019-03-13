Jessica Alba is sharing how she really feels about her skills as an actress.



The Honest Company co-founder appears on the cover of the latest issue of Health Magazine, and inside, she opens up about how her perception of herself has grown and changed over the years.



“When I was younger, I thought I wasn’t smart,” she admits. “I didn’t have a conventional or higher education. Now, after starting a business, I feel OK with identifying myself as smart.”



“I even felt inferior saying I was an actress without being classically trained. It took me a while to find my confidence,” she continues. “I may not be the best actress ever, but do I have my moments? Definitely. And don’t underestimate street smarts -- all of that hustle and life experiences. You have to roll with the punches -- that’s how you’re going to be successful in life.”



The leading lady also shares how she maintains self-care, which involves paying close attention to her moods and feelings.

“Wellness is all about checking in. Some days I just need to go in my room and read a book for an hour and put a face mask on,” she explains. “Other days I need to wake up at 5:15 a.m. and get a spin class in to feel good -- even though I hate waking up early. I’ve tried to get into TM, a type of meditation, but it felt so hard-core. Wellness should feel like something I want to do. If I’m going to do a meditation, I like to do a guided one, and there are apps for that.”



The 37-year-old movie star also offers this striking anecdote about drinking celery juice: “I tried celery juicing, and it empties your bowels in a very violent way all day long -- and I like things that taste good, and that just doesn’t taste good.”



Meanwhile, earlier this week, Alba revealed on Instagram that she got three new constellation tattoos recently from Dr. Woo, tattoo artist to the stars.

In the caption, she explained the new ink, writing, “Honor Gemini,” “Haven Leo" and “Hayes Capricorn" -- a combination of the names of her three kids, ages 10, 7 and 1 respectively, whom she shares with husband Cash Warren, along with their zodiac signs.

