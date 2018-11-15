No Activity is back with a whole new crop of A-list guest stars.

The second season of the CBS All Access comedy series, led by stars Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows, welcomes guest stars Jessica Alba, Jake Johnson, Nasim Pedrad, Cristin Milioti and Jason Mantzoukas, and only ET has the exclusive first look at their upcoming appearances.

No Activity, which premieres its entire season on Thursday, Nov. 22, celebrates the mundane in what should be a high-stakes operation. The sophomore season returns the action back to Car 27 with San Diego Police Department Detectives Cullen (Brammall) and Tolbeck (Meadows) as they stake out the seedy underbelly of a cockfighting ring. Meanwhile, the SDPD is rocked by a massive corruption scandal, and the culprit might be close to home.

In ET's first look photos, Alba plays The Actress (see photo above), a famous actress who joins Detectives Cullen and Tolbeck in Car 27 for a routine ride along that does not go as planned.

Johnson returns for another episode as Detective Haldeman (see photo below), who tempts Detective Tolbeck with some "silence cheese."

Michael Yarish/CBS

Pedrad plays fellow cop Bell, who along with partner Leary (Allison Bell), surround Detectives Cullen and Tolbeck during a tense -- likely comedic -- moment one evening.

Patrick McElhenney/CBS

In another episode, Marco (Jason Mantzoukas) and Frankie (Cristin Milioti) find themselves a little... tied up when they are taken hostage in an arrest gone awry.

Trae Patton/CBS

All episodes of No Activity season two will stream Thursday, Nov. 22 on CBS All Access.

