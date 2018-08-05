Jessica Alba is dropping by No Activity.

The 37-year-old actress will be appearing in the second season of CBS All Access' original comedy series "in a surprising turn," Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President of Original Content at CBS All Access announced Sunday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

While details on Alba's character or when she appears were kept under wraps, she posted selfies with No Activity stars Tim Meadows and Patrick Brammall on Friday.

"I did a thing and got to work w these two today @noactivitycbs and my heart skipped a beat when #timmeadows laughed so hard he actually cried after one of the scenes," wrote Alba, who next stars in Bad Boys spinoff, L.A.'s Finest, with Gabrielle Union for Charter Communications' Spectrum cable systems.

No Activity centers on two low-level cops who have spent far too much time in a car together; two criminals who are largely kept in the dark; two dispatch workers who haven’t really clicked; and two Mexican tunnelers who are in way too small a space considering they’ve only just met.

Amy Sedaris and Sunita Mani also star in the series, which featured season one appearances by executive producer Will Ferrell. Jesse Plemons, Bob Odenkirk, J.K. Simmons, Jake Johnson and Michaela Watkins.

No Activity returns later this year on CBS All Access. The first season is available to stream now.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch J.K. Simmons' Intimidating Intro on CBS All Access Comedy 'No Activity' (Exclusive)