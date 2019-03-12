Jessica Alba’s new ink is out of this world!



On Monday, the actress and entrepreneur posted a pair of photos showcasing three new tattoos on her left forearm. The three designs are star constellations, each of which has a very special significance to the Honest Company founder.



In her caption, Alba wrote “Honor Gemini,” “Haven Leo" and “Hayes Capricorn.” These are the names of her three kids’ names, ages 10, 7 and 1 respectively, whom she shares with husband Cash Warren -- as well as their star signs.

Standing alongside her in the image is the artist behind the new tattoos, Dr. Woo, whom she proudly gives a shoutout in the comments as well. Woo is an L.A. tattoo artist whose client list includes everyone from Katy Perry to Kelly Osbourne to Dakota Johnson.



And Alba isn’t the only celebrity who’s looked to the stars in recent months when considering new ink. In the fall, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her fiancé Joe Jonas got the phrase, “To infinity and beyond” broken up on their two wrists.

Disney fans know that this is Buzz Lightyear’s (Tim Allen) catchphrase in the Toy Story films. The "i" in "infinity" is dotted with a star and the cursive in the couple's design is seemingly written by a rocket ship.

