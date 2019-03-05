Halle Berry Shows Off Leafy Back Tattoo in Topless Pic

Halle Berry is rocking some new ink!

The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a snap of her massive new tattoo. Running along her spine, the leafy ink takes up the entirety of the middle of her back and grows in size as it travels down.

Berry showed off her latest addition with a topless pic from behind, where she's sporting a sparkly skirt as she stands at the stove top holding a pan.

"Who says I’m not a mermaid 🧜‍♀️," she captioned the sultry pic.

Spine tattoos seem to be the celeb choice for new ink as of late, with Lady Gaga debuting her new ink inspired by "La Vie en Rose" on Valentine's Day. Additionally, Sophie Turner, Becky G, Lauren Jauregui, Jordyn Woods and other celebs rock ink in the same spot.

ET's Kevin Frazier recently caught up with Berry at the premiere of her new BET series, Boomerang -- a modern day take on her 1992 film of the same name -- and she discussed what she's looking forward to this year.

"I’m directing my first film this year. So when I said it was beast mode the last time I saw you, I meant that,” she said. "This is, I think, going to be a really defining time in my life for me to step into another light, into another area that I’m completely passionate about and I’m so ready for."

