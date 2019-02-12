It’s going to be a big year for Halle Berry!

The 52-year-old Oscar winner opened up to ET’s Kevin Frazier at the premiere of her new BET show, Boomerang, on Monday night. Berry is the co-executive producer of the series, which is a modern day take on her 1992 film of the same name.

"I’m directing my first film this year. So when I said it was beast mode the last time I saw you, I meant that,” she dished. "This is, I think, going to be a really defining time in my life for me to step into another light, into another area that I’m completely passionate about and I’m so ready for."

One thing fans can expect is for Berry’s character, Angela, to make an appearance on the series.

"I can’t speak for anybody else, but there may be a possibility for Angela to show up,” she revealed. “[Angela]’s going to look just like me! Isn’t that amazing?”

So what can we expect from everybody’s favorite good girl?

"I don’t think Angela will have changed too much. I mean, she will have changed, she will have grown, she will be smarter, more confident as she aged, but she’ll be still Angela,” Berry explained. "She’ll still be the girl next door.”

The seasoned star is very proud of the show’s young and fresh new cast, saying, "I say go get it! This is their generation and they’re speaking to their generation and they’re all brand-new and sparkly and mad talented and excited.”

Boomerang premieres Tuesday, Feb. 12 on BET.

