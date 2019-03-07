Pete Davidson Just Got a Huge Unicorn Tattoo -- Pic!

Pete Davidson has added another huge tattoo to his collection.



On Wednesday, NYC tattoo artist Ryan Mullins posted a photo of the 25-year-old comedian’s right arm, now covered by the image of a unicorn. Mullins also posted a photo of himself working away on the huge piece of artwork as the Saturday Night Live star waited patiently.

“Unicorn on my dude Pete Davidson,” Mullins captioned the black-and-white artwork, which is primarily the horse-like, one-horned animal’s face.



Fans will remember that the TV star got a number of tattoos throughout his short-lived romance and engagement to Ariana Grande in 2018. Among them was the singer’s signature bunny-ears mask on his neck and the phrase “mille tendresse” (“a thousand tendernesses” in French, a Breakfast at Tiffany’s reference) to match Grande’s on the back of his neck. Those two in particular have since been covered up; the latter was replaced by the word “cursed.”

His ex-fiancee also got some ink during the relationship, like “reborn” on her hand and “8418” on her foot. The 4-digit number was Davidson’s father’s badge number. He was a firefighter who died on 9/11. The first has since become a feather and the second now reads, “Myron,” an homage to the dog she shared with her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.



Since parting ways with Grande, Davidson has struck up a romance with the actress Kate Beckinsale. Over the weekend, the pair were spotted locking lips at the New York Rangers game as Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski sat nearby, prompting a meme to begin circulating.



In the image, Beckinsale is labeld "Me," Davidson is labeled "guys with problems from childhood who I can 'fix’” and Porowski is labeled "wholesome guys with good paying jobs who text back and have no baggage."



The meme eventually prompted the 45-year-old actress to respond, writing, "Antoni is gay, if that helps clarify at all #queereye.”

And this isn’t the first time that fans have taken aim at the pair’s newfound relationship, and Davidson in particular. One fan commented on one of her recent selfies that he was “disappointed” in her for her dating choices. Beckinsale wrote back, "Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say.”



Prior to that, she shared a photo of her mother that a fan commented on, writing, "Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson."



She cleverly wrote back: "No that's my mother. Easy mistake to make."



