Pete Davidson is slowing saying goodbye to his Ariana Grande-inspired tattoos.

The Saturday Night Live cast member covered up another once-matching piece that he had gotten for his former fiancee. On Saturday, tattoo artist Jon Mesa took to Instagram to show off the new ink that he did on Davidson's back. However, fans noticed that the comedian's matching "mille tendresse" neck tattoo that he and Grande both had was replaced with the word "cursed."

"How many licks does it take to get to the center of a tootsie roll pop? Fun tats for the homie #petedavidson," the artist captioned his post.

In September, photographers noticed that Davidson had the words "mille tendresse," which means "a thousand tendernesses," written on the back of his neck. Grande also has the same tattoo in the same exact place.

Inspired by the Audrey Hepburn classic Breakfast at Tiffany's, the "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress got the tat in 2014. At the time, the former Nickelodeon star had shown the process in a series of photos on her Instagram.

Since their split in October, both have slowly been covering up their matching tattoos. These days, Grande continues to release new music about her former flames.

Meanwhile, Davidson has recently been spotted getting cozy with Kate Beckinsale. The two were recently photographed holding hands as they left one of his comedy shows.

