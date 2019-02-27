Not everything is a joke to Pete Davidson.

During his stand-up set at the South Orange Performing Arts Center in New Jersey, the 25-year-old comedian demanded an audience member be booted from his show after the person made an insensitive comment.

In an audio recording from the night obtained by TMZ, Davidson is heard telling a joke in which he says in part, "My friend died in my apartment..." That's when a heckler yells out, "Mac Miller?"

Davidson immediately stops the show and asks, "Who’s that guy? We’re getting him out."

Referring to the audience member as a "f**k face," the Saturday Night Live star exclaims in the recording, "I will not continue until that kid is gone. Find him."

Davidson then threatens to end the show altogether, proclaiming, "I’ll leave… give him his money back and get him the f**k out. I don’t deal with that s**t at my shows."

"I hope you're f**king proud of yourself," he tells the heckler.

Miller died of an accidental overdose at his home in Studio City, California, on Sept. 7. He was 26. At the time of the rapper's death, Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande, Miller's ex-girlfriend.

Prior to Davidson and Grande's split in October, a source told ET that Davidson was a "huge support" for the 25-year-old pop singer while she was mourning Miller's passing.

"This year hasn't been easy at all for Ariana. Mac's death has been one of the most painful things she has ever had to deal with in her life," ET's source revealed at the time. "...Since Mac's passing, Ariana has relied on Pete for support."

