Ariana Grande may not have attended the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, but she was definitely tuning in.

The 25-year-old pop star found herself in hot water after seemingly shading Cardi B for winning best rap album. Grande alerted fans when she tweeted "f---" and "trash" following Cardi's win. Grande's late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, was nominated in the same category.

The "God Is a Woman" singer quickly deleted her tweets, explaining that they had "nothing to do w her. good for her. i promise. i’m sorry." "She’s not [trash] at all and that’s not what i meant and u know that," she added in another since-deleted post.

ET has confirmed that Grande is upset with the GRAMMYs, which flew Miller's parents in to the awards. She wonders why the GRAMMYs flew them in if he wasn't going to win; she is not upset with Cardi B.

Cardi, meanwhile, kept things positive, posting a screenshot of a story that claimed Miller's family was rooting for her to win the award if he didn't. "WE WON A F**KIN GRAMMY 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆," she wrote.

Grande, who announced earlier this week that she wouldn't be attending the GRAMMYs due to creative differences with the awards show's producer, Ken Ehrlich, won her very first GRAMMY for best pop vocal album for 2018's Sweetener.

On Instagram, she showed off the gorgeous custom Zac Posen ball gown she was supposed to wear to the event, with many fans noting that the Cinderella blue dress could be a nod to Miller, who wrote a song about her titled "Cinderella." Grande's new album, Thank U, Next, features multiple songs about Miller and Grande's ex-fiance, Pete Davidson.

While Miller didn't win a GRAMMY, he was honored in the show's "in memoriam" segment.

