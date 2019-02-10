Ariana Grande Reacts to Winning First GRAMMY Despite Slamming Academy

Ariana Grande may have said 'thank u, next' to performing, but she's still 'so f**kin' grateful' for her GRAMMY.

The 25-year-old pop star's decision not to perform at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards stirred up some controversy this week when Grande called out the show's producers for "lying" about why she wouldn't be taking the stage. Even so, after finding out that she'd won her very first GRAMMY Sunday night -- Best Pop Vocal Album for 2018's Sweetener -- Grande had to take a moment to reflect on the win and thank all those involved.

"I know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things .... but f**k ....... 🥺 this is wild and beautiful," the star singer shared to Instagram on Sunday. "Thank you so much. i love u @pharrell@scooterbraun @allisonjamiekaye every human being at @republicrecords @awsuki@ilya_music Max Martin @tbhits@victoriamonet @socialhouse@recordingacademy & the voters 🖤."

The fallout that followed the GRAMMYs revealing that Grande would not play happened on Thursday, when the vocalist took to Twitter to dispute show producer Ken Ehrlich's quotes to the Associated Press that the singer felt it was "too late for her to pull something together" in time for the show.

"I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me," Grande tweeted. "I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."

"I offered 3 different songs," she continued. "It’s about collaboration. It’s about feeling supported. It’s about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favors or playing games. It’s just a game y’all.. and I’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me."

"Hope that helps everyone understand my decision. I am still grateful for the acknowledgement this year," Grande concluded her tweets.

Fingers crossed, everything works out so that next year, Grande can be on the GRAMMYs stage, and taking home hardware for her newest album, Thank U, Next, which just dropped on Friday.

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

