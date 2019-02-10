Is Ariana Grande having her own GRAMMYs fashion moment at home?

The singer, who was supposed to perform at tonight's ceremony, skipped out on the awards following creative differences with the show's producers. On Thursday, Grande tweeted to dispute producer Ken Ehrlich's quotes to the Associated Press that the singer felt it "was too late for her to pull something together" during a month-long discussion about her performing.

"I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me," Grande tweeted. "I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."

Although the pop star, 25, stayed home, it didn't stop her from posting pics of the custom Zac Posen ball gown she would've worn on the red carpet. Grande captioned the post with, "when @zacposen makes u a custom gown it doesn’t matter if you’re singing or not 🌫 .... thank u 🖤"

Grande posted multiple pics of herself in the Cinderella blue dress, which boasted a structured bustier and dramatic pleated A-line skirt. In the images, she rocks her signature ponytail, Borgioni opal diamond earrings and a 100 carat Butani diamond necklace, worth over $380,000. Coincidentally, Grande's late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, wrote a song about her titled "Cinderella." Her new album, Thank U, Next, features multiple songs about Miller and ex-fiance Pete Davidson.

She even shared a video of her dog playing on the hem of her dress as it's dragged along the floor.

Despite her not being present at the awards, Grande won her very first GRAMMY for best pop vocal album for 2018's Sweetener. After the announcement, Grande took to Instagram to express her thanks with the caption, "i know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things .... but f*ck ....... 🥺 this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much. i love u @pharrell@scooterbraun @allisonjamiekaye every human being at @republicrecords @awsuki@ilya_music Max Martin @tbhits@victoriamonet @socialhouse@recordingacademy & the voters 🖤"

