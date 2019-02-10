Katy Perry Is Pretty in Voluminous Pink Dress at 2019 GRAMMYs

Katy Perry is pretty in pink!

The pop star arrived at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, looking stunning in a bubblegum-pink bustier gown with metallic silver detailing and round, voluminous skirt. For jewelry, she opted for a glitzy asymmetric pair of earrings.

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Perry kept her look simple and glamorous with luscious lashes, pink eye shadow and matching lip. Her short blonde tresses were effortlessly swept back.

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

