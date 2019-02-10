Katy Perry Is Pretty in Voluminous Pink Dress at 2019 GRAMMYs
By
Katy Perry is pretty in pink!
The pop star arrived at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, looking stunning in a bubblegum-pink bustier gown with metallic silver detailing and round, voluminous skirt. For jewelry, she opted for a glitzy asymmetric pair of earrings.
Perry kept her look simple and glamorous with luscious lashes, pink eye shadow and matching lip. Her short blonde tresses were effortlessly swept back.
