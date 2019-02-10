Lady Gaga Stuns in Silver Statement Gown at the 2019 GRAMMYs

Lady Gaga has arrived at the 2019 GRAMMYs!

The 32-year-old singer -- who already picked up a GRAMMY Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media for the track, "Shallow" -- wowed in a strapless, silver metallic gown that featured a thigh-high slit and ruffled detail. She accessorized the look with a diamond Tiffany & Co. necklace

Her beauty look consisted of smoky eyeshadow with blush and a nude lip. Her platinum hair was in a shaggy shoulder-length bob.

The pop star has been slaying awards season so far. Last month, Gaga was angelic in a white Dior couture gown with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, offset with vampy dark lips, at the SAG Awards. Previously, she took our breath away in a minimalist blush pink Calvin Klein by Appointment strapless draped dress at the Critics' Choice Awards, where she tied with Glenn Close for the Best Actress win.

At the Golden Globes, she took home the award for Best Original Song for "Shallow," and looked absolutely beautiful in a periwinkle blue off-the-shoulder Valentino couture gown with dramatic train, unintentionally channeling Judy Garland in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born. ET's Nancy O'Dell showed the picture of Garland's look to Gaga on the red carpet.

"We didn't say that. No, but it looks an awful lot like that, doesn't it?" she expressed. "She looks beautiful. This is Valentino Couture custom creation for me. That's special, except I'm missing the gloves. Thank you for showing me that. It made my night."

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

